Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 392,717 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.00 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.