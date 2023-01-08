Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 341,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

