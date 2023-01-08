Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

