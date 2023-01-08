Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

