Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 22.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

