Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $137,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

