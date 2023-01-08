Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 692.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after acquiring an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.