Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.94 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.