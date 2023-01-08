Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.94 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average of $418.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $490.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

