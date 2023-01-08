Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $281.02.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

