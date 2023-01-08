Texas Permanent School Fund Has $51.49 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

