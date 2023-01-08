Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $328.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.61.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.88.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

