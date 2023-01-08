Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,314 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.15 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

