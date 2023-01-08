TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Laurence N. Charney Sells 30,000 Shares

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
