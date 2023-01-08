TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Laurence N. Charney Sells 30,000 Shares

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

