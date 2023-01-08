The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 172,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

