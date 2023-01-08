The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $317.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $404.09. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

