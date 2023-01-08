The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 66,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $404.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

