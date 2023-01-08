The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.11 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

