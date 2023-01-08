Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.