Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.68.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

