TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $64.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.