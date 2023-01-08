Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Position Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after buying an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.46 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

