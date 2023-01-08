Tufton Capital Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,168.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,168 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

