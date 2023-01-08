Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,779 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,874.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

