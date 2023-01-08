Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.75 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

