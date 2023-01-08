VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

