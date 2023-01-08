Versor Investments LP Acquires 76,200 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 34.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYLN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Insider Activity

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

