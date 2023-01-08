Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 340,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O'boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

