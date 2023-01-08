Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $221.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

