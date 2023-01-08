Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 31,445 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 75.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 264,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TMST opened at $18.80 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

