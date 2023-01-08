Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.