Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.4 %

HXL opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

