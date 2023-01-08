Versor Investments LP Grows Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $497.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

