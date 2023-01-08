Versor Investments LP Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 143,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 188,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

