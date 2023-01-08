Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 186,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 149,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 136,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

