Versor Investments LP Invests $399,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

