Versor Investments LP Invests $400,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $45.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.