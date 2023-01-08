Versor Investments LP Invests $416,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of COTY opened at $9.20 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.