Versor Investments LP Invests $446,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress Trading Down 7.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.