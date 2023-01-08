Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

