Versor Investments LP Makes New $434,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 4.4 %

KD opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

