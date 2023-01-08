Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 100,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 70.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

