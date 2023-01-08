Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

