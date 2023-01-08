Versor Investments LP Purchases 10,705 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

