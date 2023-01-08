Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenable by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 314,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

TENB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.