Versor Investments LP Sells 14,786 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

