Versor Investments LP Sells 3,159 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.