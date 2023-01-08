Versor Investments LP Sells 9,600 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

