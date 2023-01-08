Versor Investments LP Takes $433,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

