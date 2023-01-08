Versor Investments LP Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 237,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,094,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Profile



World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

